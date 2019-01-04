NAMM 2019: Mad Professor Launches New Double Moon Pedal

Mad Professor has launched its new Double Moon pedal at this year's NAMM Show.

The new chorus/flanger/vibrato is all-analogue, utilizing bucket brigade signal paths, and comes with a tone control to adjust the wet signal.

The pedal features 11 modes: three chorus, three dual chorus, three flanger, flanger+chorus and vibrato. The LFO and regeneration can be adjusted via the Control knob, while depth and speed controls function as they usually do.

The Double Moon will be available beginning in mid-March. The price of the pedal has yet to be revealed.

For more on the pedal, head on over to mpamp.com.