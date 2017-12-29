New and Cool: Electro-Harmonix Slammi Plus

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

The Electro-Harmonix Slammi Plus is a polyphonic pitch shifter and harmony pedal that features glitch-free pitch shifting over a plus/minus three-octave range and the ability to transpose up, down or both simultaneously. The pedal has an 11-position Shift switch that selects the transposition interval, starting with Detune for a chorus or doubling effect, and includes the following: Minor 2nd, Major 2nd, Minor 3rd, Major 3rd, Perfect 4th, Perfect 5th, Major 6th, 1 Octave, 2 Octaves and 3 Octaves.

The pedal’s Dual Mode outputs two separate pitch-shifted intervals simultaneously and provides 11 unique interval combinations. The Slammi Plus also features an X-Fade function where the pitch-shifted interval is fixed and cross-fades between a dry note and a pitch-shifted note or cross-fades from one pitch-shifted interval to another.

The Slammi Plus is fully polyphonic at all times and provides enhanced flexibility in setting the heel position’s pitch-shifted interval. The Blend control allows users to fine tune their wet/dry mix.

STREET PRICE $168

