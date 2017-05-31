Paul Riario Demos Elektron's New Analog Drive Pedal

In this demo video, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario takes Elektron’s Analog Drive for a test drive.

The Analog Drive provides eight analog distortion types in one box: Clean Boost, Mid Drive, Dirty Drive, Big Dist, Focused Dist, Harmonic Fuzz, High Gain and Thick Gain. And with a 100 percent analog signal path, it’s a super-versatile and robust tone-shaping machine.

The pedal also features a 3-band analog EQ with a sweepable mid band. The mid band also can be controlled with an expression pedal, making it easy to create analog wah-like sounds. All settings are fully controllable via MIDI, and the Analog Drive can even send MIDI program change messages.

If you’re looking for a pedal with an almost limitless array of distorted tones, the Analog Drive is worth checking out.

Watch the clip below. For more information, visit elektron.se.