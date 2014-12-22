Seymour Duncan Introduces Lemmy Custom Shop Signature Pickup Set

The sound of Motörhead is defined by the high-output fat tone and midrange grind Lemmy Kilmister has delivered for decades with songs like "Ace of Spades” and "Iron Fist,” combined with a fast pick attack on his Rickenbacker bass.

Seymour Duncan started with carefully analyzing the pickups in his bass and then made them even ruder—that's right, even more attack and punch—while also making sure they had plenty of clarity under heavy distortion.

The results are three unique pickups, each hand-built in the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop and available in individual neck, middle or bridge models, or as a complete set. The pickups are available in either a direct mount for Lemmy Signature Basses or pickguard mount for traditional Rickenbacker basses.

You can also get your choice of nickel or gold. (Jack Daniels sold separately.)

The pickups are available directly from the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop.