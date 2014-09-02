Show Review: Kiss — Still Creatures of the Nighttime World

Kiss brought their 40th Anniversary Tour to the First Niagara Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Sunday, August 24 — and were greeted by a packed house.

They played what amounted to a greatest-hits set that included "Deuce," "Love Gun," "God of Thunder" and more. They also sprinkled in a good portion of non-makeup-era Kiss with "Hide Your Heart" and "Lick It Up."

Gone from the set list was anything from the Sonic Boom and Monster albums, but they proved they can give fans exactly what they want ... the very best.

Below, enjoy a series of photos from August 24, courtesy of Sean Benedict.