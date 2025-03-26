“You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content”: Gene Simmons defends paid roadie scheme

Gene Simmons has never been accused of missing a marketing opportunity. Even so, the Kiss bass guitar player raised eyebrows earlier this month with the news he was charging fans $12,495 for the opportunity to be his roadie for the day.

Now the God of Plunder has defended himself in an interview with the New York Post. “When I was a kid and went to see shows, I was always curious, ‘What’s it like when they’re in a hotel? What’s it like when the stage is set up? What’s it like being onstage when they’re performing and seeing the audience from the stage?’” he explained.

“I decided, ‘You know what, nobody’s ever done it. Why not open the idea to be my personal roadie for the day?’”

The “Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience” is available to one fan per show on his solo tour.

Simmons said select lucky fans would have the opportunity to travel in the bus and haul gear. “You ride with me to the gig. You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content.

“You’re onstage, right offstage to my right. You can video the crowds, whatever. And I pull you onstage to sing a song with me.”

Gene Simmons has an axe for his critics (Image credit: Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images)

For those who fear this sounds like servitude, Gene stressed that participants would be allowed to eat. “You meet at the hotel where you have breakfast together or, you know, whatever floats your boat,” he said.

Purchasers of the experience would also leave with a signed bass.

Simmons recently cancelled multiple shows until early 2026, but assured fans his health was not an issue. Purchasers of the Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience for cancelled shows may choose between a refund or moving their experience to one of the remaining dates.

Kiss, meanwhile, have announced an unmasked Vegas show with former guitarist Bruce Kulick – the band's first gig since their farewell tour ended in 2023.