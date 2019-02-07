ThorpyFX Announces the Deep Oggin Chorus/Vibrato

ThorpyFX has unveiled the Deep Oggin, a fully analog chorus/vibrato pedal. The new unit was designed in collaboration with former Lovetone pedal designer Dan Coggins and is voiced to offer “a variety of chorus styles from deep and wet through to more subtle and shimmery sounds.”

The Deep Oggin sports controls for Depth, Rate, Blend, Volume and Treble, as well as both dry and wet outputs and a laser-cut and laser-etched stainless steel enclosure wrapped in an ocean blue powder coat base.

Pre-orders are available now at ThorpyFX.com, with shipping beginning March 1.