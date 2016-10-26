Tsakalis AudioWorks Introduces Crown British-Style Overdrive Pedal

(Image credit: Tsakalis AudioWorks)

Tsakalis AudioWorks has introduced the Crown British Style Overdrive pedal, which offers a variety of “British school” amps in a small size.

From the company:

The Crown was designed to mimic tones from a clean Plexi and AC to a rich and fully detailed JMC overdrive. It's ideal for boosting a British amp to get a crunch tone at lower levels, or to add that British tone to any amp.

Using jfet technology and combining three calibrated stages in cascade mode, the tone is very smooth, “tube like” and touch sensitive, adding natural musical compression at high gain settings. Equipped with three knobs (Drive, Color and Level) and two toggle switches (Fat and Hot), the “Crown” B.O.D. is very versatile and easy to dial up with different types of amps and guitars.

“Color” is a very powerful control offering a useful range of sounds. With this control you can go through a range of British-style amps but also match the pedal with different guitars and amps. Combine it with the “Drive” control and you get unlimited “sweet spots.”

You also have the ability to “modify” the “amp” you select. Add bass and body with the “Fat” toggle switch and more punch and bite with the “Hot” toggle switch.

Suggested Street Price: 175 Euros

Tsakalis AudioWorks is based in Athens, Greece. Since 2002, each of its products is 100 percent handcrafted and handwired.

For more information, visit tsakalisaudioworks.com.