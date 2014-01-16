Video: Carvin Creates One-of-a-Kind, Michael Jackson-Inspired Guitar for Jason Becker

Below, check out a brand-new video that shows the story behind Jason Becker's one-of-a-kind, Michael Jackson-inspired Carvin guitar.

"Even as I was trying to become a rock god, Michael Jackson was the ultimate magic rock star to me," Becker said.

"I loved his music, his scene and style. He transcended musical categories.

"Everyone dug Michael, and I was no exception. I was inspired by his flash, uniqueness and kick-ass music. I wanted to be slick like him. It also didn't hurt that he liked to rock and used Eddie Van Halen on 'Beat It.'

"I've always wanted a guitar that reflects his style."

See what Carvin came up with!

For more about Carvin, visit carvinguitars.com.

P.S.: This video features a track called "Nate You Funky Mofo" from Becker's Boy Meets Guitar album.