“An unforgettable, unmissable display of guitar mastery”: A new Jason Becker single fashioned from an old demo has been released – and it brings together a staggering cast of A-list guitar heroes

A new single fashioned from an unreleased Jason Becker demo has been released, and it assembles an astonishing collection of contemporary guitar giants.

We’re not joking, either: the new single features solos from an army of electric guitar heroes, including Nita Strauss, Chris Broderick, Lari Basilio, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Jennifer Batten, Steve Lukather and Paul Gilbert.

We’re not done: there are also lead efforts from (breathe in) Gus G, Angel Vivaldi, Steve Stevens, Rob Scallon, Nili Brosh, Richie Kotzen, Marc Rizzo, Alex Skolnick, Phil Demmel, Marty Friedman, Jared Dines and Herman Li.

Titled Some Assembly Required, the concept of the seven-plus-minute track was first conceived by Strauss and Josh Villalta, both of whom were initially planning on working on a song for Strauss’ own album.

“However, as the idea materialized, we realized this could be a much bigger project and more importantly, have a bigger impact to help Jason raise awareness and funds,” Strauss says in a statement. “From there, it took on a life of its own.”

The pair landed on an old demo of Becker’s, which had originally been penned in the early 1990s and recorded with Matt and Gregg Bissonette, with the aim of becoming a track that could be used by David Lee Roth.

“It was a lot of fun. Dave passed on it. Cool, because now all these fantastic players get to jam on it,” Becker said in his own statement. “A few years ago, Nita and Josh came over to go through some of my unreleased music to see if they wanted to do some kind of collaboration.”

Now, the demo has been injected with a new high-octane lease on life, and has been revived to host an all-star guitar jam that will help raise awareness and funds for the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.

Becker was diagnosed with ALS in 1989, and money raised through donations to the Trust will help finance his on-going medical and care costs. In recent months, the necessity to raise funds to finance his bills forced him to part ways with the guitar that Eddie Van Halen gave to him during their emotional first meeting.

“We reached out to tons of Jason's friends and peers, from all genres and eras, and amassed an army of friends to trade solos on this track,” Strauss explained. “We left Jason's original demo solo where it was, where it shines to this day alongside so many of the players that love and look up to him.”

As put in an accompanying statement, the track is “an unforgettable, unmissable display of guitar mastery”. It’s jam-packed with solos that span styles, genres and techniques, from the sweep-laden effort from Broderick and dizzying blues-rock contributions from Bonamassa.

Then there’s Brosh’s uber-melodic shred-laced solo, furious wah-tinged musings of Wylde and Strauss’ own legato-littered solo that, at one point, she performs one-handed while, erm, yo-yo-ing with the other.

But perhaps the highlight is Becker’s own solo, audio of which is played underneath footage of Becker shredding at various concerts from his early years.

“Man, what a gift!” said Becker, who was presented with the track during Christmas. “Not only from them, but from everyone involved. I am such a big fan of you all! Thank you all so very much.”

Visit Jason Becker's website to find out more and to support the cause.