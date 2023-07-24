Jason Becker is selling the guitar Eddie Van Halen gave him in their emotional first meeting

Jason Becker is selling a very special electric guitar: the #69 Peavey EVH Wolfgang given to him by Eddie Van Halen.

Becker – who was diagnosed with ALS in 1989 – is selling the instrument to raise money for his ongoing care, which costs north of $100,000 a year.

YouTuber Benny Goodman (AKA The Neurotic Guitarist) is brokering the sale in an effort to ensure Becker gets the best price and avoids the fees associated with auctions.

The instrument came into Becker’s possession following a visit from Van Halen on August 31, 1996. The two had not met before, but established a lasting friendship following the visit. The moment was captured on video by the family – some of which is shared by Goodman in his post below.

In the footage, Van Halen can be heard talking through the instrument, explaining, “This is the 69th one. The first 100 I personally checked. I named it after my son, Wolfgang.”

The late Van Halen then demos his D-Tuna and plays the guitar for Becker, including a section of Eruption that he comments is “sloppy as hell”. Later he signed the instrument, with the inscription : “Jason. We will play guitar together in the future. Love – from heart to your soul. Eddie Van Halen, ’96.”

(Image credit: Benny Goodman)

The gift wasn’t plucked from the closet, either. Quite aside from the serial number, the timing of the gift would have meant Becker was one of the first guitarists to own Van Halen’s Wolfgang signature guitar, as production of the instrument only began in the second half of 1996.

The model was developed by Van Halen with Jim DeCola (the firm’s chief designer at the time, who is now at Gibson), and featured a basswood body, quilted maple neck, two EVH/Peavey-designed humbuckers and a Floyd Rose vibrato with D-Tuna.

DeCola has confirmed it is one of the first 100 produced and, in addition to Van Halen’s signature, it also carries Becker’s thumbprint on the back of the neck, making for a very unique instrument – one that carries the histories of two electric guitar icons.

(Image credit: Becker family)

Becker previously shared the footage of Eddie Van Halen’s visit after the guitar hero’s death in 2020, writing:

“Eddie was such a beautiful person. He was incredibly kind to me and my family. Not only was he my biggest influence, he had such a huge heart. He honestly saved my life.”

Clearly, the instrument represents a lot to Becker and we imagine he would not part with the guitar lightly. Here’s hoping someone as equally generously spirited as Van Halen happily pays an obscene amount of money for it. If that’s you, get in touch with Goodman.