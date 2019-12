Z.Vex has announced a limited-edition iteration of its flagship Fuzz Factory pedal, available with an incredibly cool transparent Lexan enclosure.

The new pedal boasts a blue LED and clear knobs. Like the original, it features a hand-wired circuit and controls for volume, comp, gate, drive and stab.

The clear Fuzz Factory will be available for a very limited time—pre-orders are open from now until May 22—at a price of $249.

For more information or to purchase, head to Zvex.com.