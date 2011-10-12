Trending

December Issue Videos

By

These videos are bonus content related to the December 2011 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.

For individual download links to these videos, click here.

Featured Lesson Videos

Iced Earth: "Dystopia"
The Devil Wears Prada: "Born to Lose"
Trivium's Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu: "Inception of the End," "Built to Fall" and "Forsake Not the Dream"
In Deep: Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing"

Column Videos

"Metal" Mike Chlasciak: Metal For Life
Guthrie Govan: Professor Shred
Dale Turner: Hole Notes
Keith Wyatt: Talkin' Blues

Gear Review Videos

Carvin V3 Micro Amp
Bedell TB-18-G acoustic guitar
Recording King ROS-06 acoustic guitar
Framus AK 1974 electric guitar
DVK Hair Ball and Goldtop pedals