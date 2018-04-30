10 Extremely Tasty Licks You Should Know

Guitar instructor Paul Davids—the man behind GW favorites "Are We All Tuning Our Guitars Wrong" and "Is This the Mother of All Finger Exercises," among others—recently uploaded a new video, detailing 10 "extremely tasty" licks that all guitarists should know.

"Every player needs licks in their vocabulary," Paul says, before detailing 10 licks—by everyone from Eric Clapton to Julian Lage—that every guitarist should have in their repertoire.

You can check out the video, and try the licks out for yourself, above.

Tabs for the songs in the video are available on his Patreon page.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.