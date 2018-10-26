The Best Ear Training Exercise for Guitarists

No, ear training does not mean doing push-ups with your earlobes. While there may be some debate about the best way to train your ears, the method in the video lesson below has shown the most drastic results in the smallest amount of time in my experience as an educator.

The best exercises, no matter what the subject is, are those that train multiple elements of your guitar playing at once. That’s why I like this approach to ear training so much, because it improves your fretboard knowledge as well as your scale shape recognition.

Other recommended ear training tactics are learning guitar parts by ear or playing two random notes at once and trying to identify the interval. This specific exercise promotes creativity, however, so it gets the top recommendation from me!

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining and educational content receives millions of views per month and has enrolled tens of thousands of students in his online guitar courses, which rank among the highest satisfaction ratings of any online educator in the music industry. Check out Tyler’s flagship course Guitar Super System and follow his daily content on YouTube.