What Is Stringhopping? Know Your Enemy (and How to Defeat It)

What is stringhopping? It's time you got to know your enemy!

Stringhopping is a jumpy hand movement almost every guitarist encounters when trying to play fast with a pick. It’s the Number One thing you want to avoid to develop picking-hand smoothness—especially when going from one string to another.

Understanding why it’s so inefficient is tricky, and it serves as a good introduction to the fundamental wrist movements of guitar playing.

Check out this video below for more information.

