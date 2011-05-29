In Deep: Jeff Beck's "Sleep Walk" Video Lesson

These videos are bonus content for the April 2011 issue of Guitar World, featuring the legendary Jeff Beck on the cover. You can get this issue here for our full feature on Jeff Beck paying tribute to Les Paul and other guitar heroes of the Fifties. In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you everything you need to know to play Jeff Beck's version of "Sleep Walk." You can find "Sleep Walk" on disc 3 of Beck's Beckology. You can download the backing tracks here. Part 1: Performance Notes and Bars 1-4



Lesson ContentsPart 1: Performance Notes and Bars 1-4Part 2: Bars 17-44Part 3: Bars 45-63

