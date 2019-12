Today, guitarist Francesco Artusato shows you how to play the intro riff from "Master of None," a track from Devil You Know's 2015 album, They Bleed Red (Nuclear Blast Records).

You can check out the video—including tabs—below.

By the way, Artusato will be offering exclusive, one-hour private lessons each day during the band’s upcoming North American tour (limited to two lessons per day). Click HERE for all the information, including tour dates. Be sure to check out the tour poster below!