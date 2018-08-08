Five Underrated AC/DC Guitar Riffs—and How to Play Them

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you're tired of playing the same old AC/DC riffs (and who isn't?), you're in luck.

Below, online guitar instructor Robert Baker—whose YouTube channel recently surpassed 100,000 subscribers—offers his take on five underrated AC/DC licks. Best of all, he shows you how to play them.

"AC/DC have so many killer riffs, and being a rock and roll guy I just love everything AC/DC has done," Baker says. "Here are five of my favorite underrated riffs. I would love it if you guys would list some of your favorites below."

By the way, his choices include "What Would You Do for Money Honey," "Beating Around the Bush," "All Screwed Up" and ... well, maybe you should just watch the video. You'll be happy to know that all the tabs can be found right here.

For more of Robert’s lessons, visit his YouTube channel.