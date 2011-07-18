Holy Grail: "My Last Attack" Video Lesson

In the following series of videos, Holy Grail guitarists Alex Lee and Eli Santana show you how to play "My Last Attack," the opening track of the band's debut album, Crisis in Utopia, which was released in November of 2010.

Holy Grail are currently on tour in the U.S. For a complete tour itinerary and the latest information on the band, visit their Myspace page.

Intro, Verse

Intro, Verse

Chorus, Pre-chorus and Bridge

Solo

Solo Trades

Chorus, Pre-Chorus, Bridge

Solo

Solo Trades

