Trending

Holy Grail: "My Last Attack" Video Lesson

By

In the following series of videos, Holy Grail guitarists Alex Lee and Eli Santana show you how to play "My Last Attack," the opening track of the band's debut album, Crisis in Utopia, which was released in November of 2010.

Holy Grail are currently on tour in the U.S. For a complete tour itinerary and the latest information on the band, visit their Myspace page.

Intro, Verse

Lesson Contents
Intro, Verse
Chorus, Pre-chorus and Bridge
Solo
Solo Trades

In the following series of videos, Holy Grail guitarists Alex Lee and Eli Santana show you how to play "My Last Attack," the opening track of the band's debut album,

Crisis in Utopia

, which was released in November of 2010.

Holy Grail are currently on tour in the U.S. For a complete tour itinerary and the latest information on the band, visit their Myspace page.

Chorus, Pre-Chorus, Bridge

Lesson Contents
Intro, Verse
Chorus, Pre-chorus and Bridge
Solo
Solo Trades

In the following series of videos, Holy Grail guitarists Alex Lee and Eli Santana show you how to play "My Last Attack," the opening track of the band's debut album,

Crisis in Utopia

, which was released in November of 2010.

Holy Grail are currently on tour in the U.S. For a complete tour itinerary and the latest information on the band, visit their Myspace page.

Solo

Lesson Contents
Intro, Verse
Chorus, Pre-chorus and Bridge
Solo
Solo Trades

In the following series of videos, Holy Grail guitarists Alex Lee and Eli Santana show you how to play "My Last Attack," the opening track of the band's debut album,

Crisis in Utopia

, which was released in November of 2010.

Holy Grail are currently on tour in the U.S. For a complete tour itinerary and the latest information on the band, visit their Myspace page.

Solo Trades

Lesson Contents
Intro, Verse
Chorus, Pre-chorus and Bridge
Solo
Solo Trades