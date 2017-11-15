How to Turn One Lick into Five

(Image credit: Sammi Chichester)

If you’ve ever come up short for musical ideas, this video could be just the thing to help you out.

Titled “How to Turn 1 Lick into 5,” it features guitar instructor Robert Baker demonstrating how to do exactly what the title says.

“We’ve all got licks that we use all the time, and sometimes it’s nice to be able to apply the same techniques and patterns and sequences into a different-sounding version of the same thing,” Robert says.

“We’re gonna take a simple idea and twist it and turn it and take it all over the place.”

Robert also provides tab, which you can grab at his website, RobertBakerGuitar.com or at this link.

Try applying this to one of your own licks. For that matter, take a lick written by someone else and see if you can use these techniques to turn it into something of your own.

For more of Robert’s videos, check out his YouTube channel, visit his web site, and consider supporting him and his efforts on Patreon.com. You can also follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as purchase lesson packs and Skype lessons.