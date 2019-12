Guitar instructor Paul Davids—whose videos we like featuring on this here website from time to time—just released a new one, in which he details a little arpeggio trick.

"This little arpeggio trick will open your eyes on how to navigate more quickly and fluidly over the entire fretboard," Davids says.

You can check it out in the video above.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.