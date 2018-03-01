Learn Five Tone-Bending Guitar Techniques

Awhile ago, Darrell Braun—whose videos comparing various guitar models have been a hit on this site’s pages—put out a video detailing five techniques that can help alter your tone, and expand your creativity in the process.
This times he’s demonstrating five guitar techniques that include:
- Harmonic Touch (0:25)
- Pick Edge Tap (1:38)
- Behind-the-Bridge Strum (2:42)
- Behind-the-Nut Vibrato (3:58)
- Manual B-Bender (5:13)
Check out the clip, and when you’re done, visit Darrell’s YouTube page for more of his videos.