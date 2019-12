Some readers may be surprised to learn that the ripping solo in “Taxman” was played by Paul McCartney, but in fact, the Beatle bassist provided a handful of standout guitar moments on the band’s recordings. If you’re curious, here are six of ‘em.

But back to “Taxman.” Joe over at Reverb.com was kind enough to break down this unconventional solo, and lays it out in the video below. Give it a shot!