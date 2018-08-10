Learning Triads from Jimi Hendrix

(Image credit: Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images)

It’s great to learn some new chords or concepts, but sometimes it’s difficult to know how to use them into your work.

In this video, Tyler shows how to implement Jimi Hendrix–style triads into your guitar playing using what he calls “one of the greatest chord progressions ever written” from Hendrix’s “Little Wing.” And he takes you through each step of the process.

Tyler identifies four steps:

1. Start with root position triads and play each chord as for the length of a whole note.

2. Add variety to the rhythm.

3. Move beyond root position with triad inversions.

4. Build in improvising.

If you’d like to learn more about Hendrix’s melodic rhythm guitar style, check out our lesson about the barre-chord roots of his rhythm technique.

For more of Tyler’s videos, visit his YouTube channel.