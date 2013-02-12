Lesson Video: Michael Paget of Bullet for My Valentine — "Breaking Point"

Today we bring you a lesson video by guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget of the rocking Welsh outfit Bullet for My Valentine. Paget shows you how to play "Breaking Point," a song off the band's new album, Temper Temper (RCA Records).

The album is available as of today, February 12, and you can check it out on iTunes. It's the band's fourth studio album.

"'Breaking Point' in particular became the foundation of my lead guitars on our new album," Paget told Guitar World. "It's a classic Padge/Bullet solo but with a unique, fresh taste!"

Temper Temper was produced by Don Gilmore (Linkin Park, Pearl Jam), who worked with the band on their previous album, 2010’s Fever. It was recorded in Thailand and Wales.

Bullet for My Valentine, who recently headlined the UK’s Radio 1’s Rock Week at the BBC Maida Vale studios, will kick off an already-sold-out UK tour in March; they'll also headline the 2013 hardDrive Live “Five Tour” with support from the Grammy-winning Halestorm, special guests Young Guns and openers Stars In Stereo. The tour kicks off April 12 in Denver, Colorado, at the Fillmore. Visit harddrivelivetour.com for information, updates and more.

For more about the band and Temper Temper, visit their official website and follow them on Facebook.