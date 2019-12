In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs. In this Quick Lick, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the acoustic intro to Metallica's "Battery," from the landmark album Master of Puppets. In the intro to the song, James Hetfield plays a melody while accompanying himself with chords underneath the melodic pattern, which gives the song it's haunting vibe.