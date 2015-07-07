Ragdoll's Leon Todd: How to Play "Rewind Your Mind" — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com and Australian rockers Ragdoll have teamed up to bring you this exclusive "Rewind Your Mind" lesson featuring Ragdoll guitarist Leon Todd.

The track is from the band's latest album, Ragdoll Rewound, which merges the swagger of the Seventies, the anthemic melodies of the mid-Eighties and the sonic intensity of modern times.

The band's approach is best described by lead vocalist/bassist Ryan Rafferty: "We bring together all the things that we, as rock music fans, love about all our favorite bands; power, melody and groove." Drummer Cam Barrett rounds out the band.

For more about Ragdoll, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.