For many, the Pentatonic Scale is a go-to scale. These five notes have brought to life some of the most iconic riffs and solos in rock history. Within the scale though, are arpeggios that are often overlooked.

In his new video, guitar instructor Robert Baker shows us how to use these underused arpeggios courtesy of our favorite five-note scale.

Check the lesson out above, and be sure to grab the tabs for the lesson down below.

