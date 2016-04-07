Shred Forth with Exmortus: How to Play "Let Us Roam"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the first "Shred Forth:Tasty Licks" video from Exmortus.

In the debut lick, Exmortus guitarist Conan shows you how to play riffage "Let Us Roam." The song is from the band's new album, Ride Forth, which was released in January via Prosthetic Records.

Stay tuned for more "Shred Forth:Tasty Licks" from Exmortus—and check out the band's tour dates below!

Ride Forth is available at prostheticrecords.com and iTunes.



EXMORTUS TOUR DATES



4/7 San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

4/8 Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom #

4/9 El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls #

4/10 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater #

4/11 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective ^

4/12 Dallas, TX - House of Blues #

4/13 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater #

4/14 Harlingen, TX - El Hop Shop ^

4/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues #

4/16 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues #

4/17 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle #

4/18 Tampa, FL - The Ritz #

4/20 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore #

4/21 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

4/22 New York, NY - PlayStation Theatre #

4/23 Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/24 Clifton Park, NY - Trickshots ^

4/25 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall #

4/26 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground #

4/28 Quebec City, QC - Imperial #

4/29 Montreal, QC - Metropolis #

4/30 Toronto, ON - The Danforth #

5/1 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues #

5/2 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews #

5/3 Indianapolis, IN - 5th Quarter Lounge

5/4 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant #

5/5 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre #

5/6 Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater #

5/7 Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater #

5/9 Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium #

5/10 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater #

5/11 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium ^

5/12 Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick #

5/13 Saskatoon, SK - O’Brian’s Event Centre #

5/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom #

5/16 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore #

5/17 Seattle, WA - Showbox Market #

5/18 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater #

5/20 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield #

5/21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theater #

# with Amon Amarth, Entombed A.D.

^ with Entombed A.D.