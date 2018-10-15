Ten Rules for Blues Soloing

Many a moon ago (all the way back in 2011, to be exact), the gang over at Texas Blues Alley released a video outlining some rules budding guitarists should follow when attempting a blues solo.

In the video, Texas Blues Alley's Anthony Stauffer presents some guidelines for guitarists to follow as they're getting used to the form.

"As you get more experience," Stauffer says, "you will learn how to break many of these rules, and sound good in the process. But until you reach the point where you know how to do that, these rules point the way towards tasteful, more enjoyable blues soloing."

