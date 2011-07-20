Top of the Pops: Plain White T's, "Rhythm of Love"

Welcome to Top of the Pops, a new series of brief video lessons in which Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass teaches you how to play the guitar parts in some of the hottest songs on the pop charts right now.

In this 3.5-minute lesson, Matt and his Martin acoustic show you how to play the intro and verse to the Plain White T's song "Rhythm of Love" from their 2010 album, Wonders of the Younger.

Take note that he is using a capo on the eighth fret!

Stay tuned for more Top of the Pops lessons on GuitarWorld.com.