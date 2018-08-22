Try This Difficult Finger Exercise

Get your fingers ready!

Guitar instructor Paul Davids—the man behind GW favorites "Are We All Tuning Our Guitars Wrong?" and "Is This the Mother of All Finger Exercises?," among others—recently uploaded a new video in which he demonstrates an absolutely brutal finger exercise that even he struggled to get down.

Aside from being technically difficult in nature, the exercise will help guitarists—in Davids' words—"Really get to know the major scale."

You can check out the exercise—and give it a shot for yourself—in the video above.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.