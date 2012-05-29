Veil of Maya "Punisher" Video Lesson

Veil of Maya released their latest album, Eclipse, back in February on Sumerian Records. Just in case some of those guitar parts have you scratching your head, we're continuing our series of exclusive lessons with guitarist Marc Okubo to show you some key cuts off the album.

Today's lesson features the album's third track, "Punisher." If you missed the first three lessons, check out "Vicious Circles" here, "Winter Is Coming Soon" here and "The Glass Slide" here.

For more on the band, you can check them out on Facebook and pick up Eclipse via iTunes here.