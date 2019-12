This video is bonus content related to the December 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the December 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In this video, Chris Rubey of the Devil Wears Prada shows you how to play the intro riff from song "Constance" off their new album, Dead Throne, which is available now.