Video Lesson: Machine Head Guitarist Robb Flynn Teaches You How to Play "Locust"

These videos are bonus content related to the October 2011 issue of Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Machine Head mainman Robb Flynn shows you how to play "Locust," which comes from the bands forthcoming new album, Unto the Locust, due out September 27 on Roadrunner Records.

Intro, Chorus, Verse

Pre-chorus, Bridge and 1st Solo Section

Solo Sections 2 and 3, Outro