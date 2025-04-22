“Imagine the roaring intensity of Meshuggah’s live performances echoing through your rig”: Meshuggah’s world-ending guitar tones are now available in a signature pedal

News
By ( Total Guitar ) published

Fortin Amps has bottled Meshuggah’s signature amp for an all-new preamp and distortion pedal

Mårten Hagström of Meshuggah performs at SF Masonic Auditorium on April 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
(Image credit: Fortin Amps / Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Godfathers of djent and stank face riffs Meshuggah have teamed up with Fortin Amps for a namesake signature pre-amp and distortion pedal for “unrelenting and aggressive tones” aplenty.

Crafted in collaboration with Meshuggah’s guitarists Fredrik Thorendal and Mårten Hagström, and Mike Fortin, the Meshuggah pedal “embodies the raw power and precision of one of metal's most legendary bands,” bringing all the fun of the band’s signature Fortin amp into a more compact format.

Fine-tuned controls are designed to tighten heavy guitars and blend precision with chaos, delivering extra excitement and grit to a player’s guitar tone.

A three-band EQ with active circuitry helps manipulate two built-in channels which follow the same gain structure as the band's well-loved signature amp. That means the EQ adds desired frequencies rather than simply eliminating the undesirables.

Fortin's Zuul noise gate, a key part of Meshuggah's calculated ferocity, is also present to stop things getting out of hand, and there's Lo/Hi mini-switch “to take the pedal from classic rock to a fire-breathing high-gain monster”.

Introducing the Meshuggah Preamp/Distortion Pedal - YouTube Introducing the Meshuggah Preamp/Distortion Pedal - YouTube
Watch On

This is especially useful when switching between uses, with the pedal serving pre-amp, signal boosting benefits, and more hairy, face-to-the-concrete power in equal measure.

At the bottom of the pedal are two footswitches, for switching between its two channels and a standard on/off switch.

There's also a glowing nuclear symbol slap bang in the middle, which is either a neat aesthetic touch or proof of how radioactive this small but beastly pedal is.

Fortin Amps Meshuggah PreAmp Distortion Pedal

(Image credit: Fortin Amps)

“Imagine the roaring intensity of Meshuggah’s live performances echoing through your rig,” Fortin commands. “Layer your riffs with complex harmonic excitement and dive into a world where your guitar can express the chaos and beauty that metal embodies, and take your tone to unprecedented heights.”

Music Man signature artist Rabea Massaad is clearly excited by Fortin's latest drop. He's reacted to the firm's Instagram post with “Oh shiiiiiit”.

Built in the US, the pedal rocks true bypass, a standard 9V power supply for easy pedalboard inclusion, and a one-year warranty for all players.

IT DJENTS - Meshuggah Distortion Pedal - YouTube IT DJENTS - Meshuggah Distortion Pedal - YouTube
Watch On

Speaking in his demo of the pedal, Ola Englund says: “It's got the Meshuggah amp growl of the real amplifier, and I love how simple it is.”

The Fortin Meshuggah Pre-Amp - Distortion pedal is available to order for $349 and ships worldwide.

Head to Fortin Amps to get yer djent on.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong tackles one of Randy Rhoads’ most iconic solos – tapping and all – in live cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train

“It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you – with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo”: Sammy Hagar set to release track inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, co-written with Joe Satriani

One of the UK's biggest guitar stores has sold its stock and website to online retailer Gear4music for $3.2 million – after weeks of speculation over its future
See more latest
Most Popular
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK
One of the UK's biggest guitar stores has sold its stock and website to online retailer Gear4music for $3.2 million – after weeks of speculation over its future
Billie Joe Armstrong
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong tackles one of Randy Rhoads’ most iconic solos – tapping and all – in live cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train
L-R) Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani perform onstage during Metallica&#039;s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California
“It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you – with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo”: Sammy Hagar set to release track inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, co-written with Joe Satriani
Jack Moore &amp; Gary Moore
“I was playing in the living room, he walked past and shot me this look of ‘Do that again.’ So I bent the string up and he gave me this nod of approval”: Jack Moore on lessons learned from his father, Gary
David Gilmour and Phil Manzanera
“I heard the Money solo and thought, ‘This is amazing!’ So I sent David a telegram saying, ‘Remember me? I'm in a band now called Roxy Music’”: Phil Manzanera on his friendship with David Gilmour, and the key to the Pink Floyd man's unmistakable tone
Kiki Wong
“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous”: Kiki Wong reveals the Smashing Pumpkins song she had the most trouble with
3 guitar tricks you can learn from Joe Perry
“I always felt like that record could have been better if we had worked on it some more”: Looking for a blockbuster comeback album, Aerosmith turned to Van Halen producer Ted Templeman. For Joe Perry, it served as a learning experience
A silhouette of a guitar player on stage with the &#039;Guitar World Discussion&#039; badge overlaid
Guitar World Discussion: Who is the most underrated guitar player of all time?
Phil X
“I could be blazing on Instagram, and there'll still be comments like, ‘You'll never be Richie’”: The recent Bon Jovi documentary helped guitarist Phil X win over even more of the band's fans – but he still deals with some naysayers
Yngiwe Malmsteen
“The Strat was about as ‘out’ as you could get. If you didn’t have a Floyd Rose, it was like, ‘what are you doing?’”: In the eye of the Superstrat hurricane, Yngwie Malmsteen stayed true to the original