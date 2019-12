Fresh off the successful release of this year's War of Angels, we got Pop Evil guitarists Tony Greve and Dave Grahs into the Guitar World studios to show you guys how to play some of the biggest songs from their latest album.

In the following video, Tony and Dave show you how to play the first single from War of Angels, "Last Man Standing."

The guys in Pop Evil also have a new song out, "Unstoppable," which you can download here as part of the deluxe edition of War of Angels.