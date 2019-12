In this old Guitar World favorite, former GW music editor Matt Scharfglass shows you the right way to play AC/DC's "Dirty Deeds."

As it turns out, many guitarists play the song's main riff with closed chords, which—while getting close to the song's sound—is the wrong way to go about it.

In the lesson—which you can watch above—Scharfglass demonstrates the correct chords, and how exactly they should be played.

Enjoy!