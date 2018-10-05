What to Think About When Improvising a Guitar Solo

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

What do you think about when you're improvising a guitar solo? The weather? What you're going to have for dinner?

In this lesson video, instructor Steve Stine—whose popular lessons have been featured on GuitarWorld.com since 2011—discusses what goes on (or what should go on) "inside the mind" of guitar players when jamming, improvising or soloing.

"Watch this a few times and see if it helps to change your way of thinking when soloing," Stine adds.

