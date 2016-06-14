August 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the August 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

• Review: Yamaha Revstar RS502T and RS820CR Guitars

• Review: Fender American Elite Telecaster Thinline

• Review: B.C. Rich MK5 Warlock Guitar

• Review: Jericho Guitars Edge 6 NT

• Review: Echopark Soapbox and F-1 Dual Germanium Pedals

• Review: Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight Pedal

Lessons:

• Mike Dawes Lesson: How to Combine Melody, Chords and Percussive Sounds

• Jimmy Brown Lesson: Combining "Walking Bass" and "Flat-Four" Comping on Jazz-Blues Changes

• Joel Hoekstra Lesson: Using Odd-Numbered Intervals to Create Interesting Licks

• Andy Aledort Lesson: How to Create Guitar Solos That Convey Melodic Continuity

• Dale Turner Lesson: Ry Cooder's Sublimely Nuanced Fretwork

• Matt Scharfglass Lesson: A Crash Course in Reggae Bass