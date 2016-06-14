Trending

August 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

By

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the August 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

Review: Yamaha Revstar RS502T and RS820CR Guitars

Review: Fender American Elite Telecaster Thinline

Review: B.C. Rich MK5 Warlock Guitar

Review: Jericho Guitars Edge 6 NT

Review: Echopark Soapbox and F-1 Dual Germanium Pedals

Review: Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight Pedal

Lessons:

Mike Dawes Lesson: How to Combine Melody, Chords and Percussive Sounds

Jimmy Brown Lesson: Combining "Walking Bass" and "Flat-Four" Comping on Jazz-Blues Changes

Joel Hoekstra Lesson: Using Odd-Numbered Intervals to Create Interesting Licks

Andy Aledort Lesson: How to Create Guitar Solos That Convey Melodic Continuity

Dale Turner Lesson: Ry Cooder's Sublimely Nuanced Fretwork

Matt Scharfglass Lesson: A Crash Course in Reggae Bass