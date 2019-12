This video is bonus content related to the September 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the September 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Los Lonely Boys guitarist Henry Garza shows you how to play their song "Rockpango" from their new album of the same name.

"Rockpango" Verse & Chorus

"Rockpango" Solo