May 2013 Guitar World: Electric Cowboy Brad Paisley, Rex Brown Talks Pantera, Stephen Stills, New Amp Roundup and More

Brad Paisley put the shred into country guitar with his fast-as-lightning licks. Now he moves beyond his southern comfort zone with Wheelhouse, his new album of genre-bending tunes. Plus, Guitar World picks the 10 essential country shred guitar songs, 10 pieces of gear that are essential to modern country tone, the story of Ken Fischer's Trainwreck amps, makers of Paisley's cherished Liverpool "Hattie Mae" and Rocket "Marcy" heads.

Pantera bassist Rex Brown recalls the wonderful, wild and weird tales behind the making of Cowboys from Hell, Vulgar Display of Power and other legendary Pantera albums.

Folk-rock icon Stephen Stills reflects on Buffalo Springfield, CSN&Y and the super sessions behind the songs on his new career retrospective box set, Carry On.

How do real thrashers prepare for a night of headbanging? Testament's Alex Skolnick and Eric Peterson give a behind-the-scenes look at their typical show-day routine, from load in to soundcheck to show time.

Four Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

Pantera, "Drag the Waters"

CSN&Y, "4 + 20"

Alice In Chains, "Would?"

Brad Paisley, "Sharp Dressed Man"

