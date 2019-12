Around the release of his eponymous debut solo album, Slash took the time out to show us how to play some of his favorite riffs, both new and old.

In the Guitar World video below, Slash talks about writing the classic Guns N' Roses tune "Paradise City." He also shows you how to play the key parts of the Appetite for Destruction track.

Slash's latest studio album—World on Fire—was counted among Guitar World's50 Best Albums of 2014.

Enjoy!

Photo: Robert John