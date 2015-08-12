We Came As Romans Guitarist Joshua Moore's 2015 Summer Tour Survival Guide

In this feature from the October 2015 issue of Guitar World, the guitarists of Five Finger Death Punch, Bullet For My Valentine, We Came As Romans and other metal acts tell how they're beating the heat and taming the crowds on the season's biggest tours.

FEATURED: We Came As Romans guitarist Joshua Moore

Tips for playing in extreme heat:

Drink a bunch of water before, during and after you play! Being hydrated and nourished is really the only thing that will keep you going.

Must-have on-the-road item:

I don’t leave the bus without my tour pass and my sunglasses. You need your pass to get anywhere, or get food. And glasses are definitely a must when we do signings and photos.

Best live show I’ve ever seen:

Ever? I was in ninth or tenth grade and Brand New rolled around and played at a theatre in Metro Detroit. It was so motivating and emotional and awesome. It made me want to connect to other people through music.

Most fun song to play live:

We play two new songs on this tour “The World I Used to Know” and “Regenerate,” and they’re both a ton of fun.

Gear I couldn’t live without:

I love the custom models that Ibanez made for me, and my Orange Dual Dark 100.

Craziest performance injury:

On our first tour ever, our bass player hit me directly in the face and broke my nose. I was not happy about it.