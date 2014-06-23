14-Year-Old Guitarist Ray Goren Premieres New EP, 'LA Sessions' —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of LA Sessions, the new EP by 14-year-old guitarist Ray Goren.

The EP will be available Tuesday, June 24.

By age of 5, Ray was already playing his favorite tunes by Thelonious Monk, J.J. Johnson, Miles Davis and Oscar Peterson on a keyboard. A few years later, while searching YouTube, he stumbled on a clip of B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy and Albert Collins playing together.

Before the day was over, with the Internet at his disposal, Goren discovered many other blues and rock greats, including Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Otis Rush. After talking his parents into getting him a guitar, Goren found his calling.

Goren started to write his own original music which draws primarily from R&B, rock, blues, jazz and gospel. In the winter of 2013 and the spring of 2014, he went into the studio and recorded two EPs.

The first, LA Sessions, will be released this week and was produced by Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Kiss), who enlisted drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney) and bassist Paul Bushnell (Tim McGraw).

Check out the entire EP below and tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

For more about Ray, visit raygoren.com and his Facebook page.