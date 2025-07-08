“There’s apparently only two of them, so I feel very lucky to have it”: The oddball electric guitar that fast-rising soul-pop guitarist Maya Delilah favors over her Strats and Teles
The fingerstyle guitarist and genre-blending singer-songwriter recently released her debut record on the historic Blue Note Records
Maya Delilah's soul-soothing blend of jazz, pop, and, well, soul, broke through during the pandemic, but the guitarist and singer-songwriter was far from just a fleeting trend.
The artist doubled down on her genre-blending playing and songwriting style in her Blue Note Records debut, The Long Way Around, which firmly cemented her as a guitar player with the touch and technicality that recalls the likes of John Mayer.
Delilah's decision to play sans pick harks back to her acoustic guitar and banjo roots, transferred to electric guitar, with her fingerpicking tone becoming even more pronounced by her decision to almost exclusively plug directly into a Fender Blues Junior, without relying on any pedals.
And while, as a Fender Class of 2024 alum, she's mostly seen brandishing Strats nowadays, she doesn't shy away from mentioning an off-kilter choice as her all-time favorite guitar: an electric Maton, which she unearthed at a guitar shop in London.
“I just love it, and there’s apparently only two of them, so I feel very lucky to have it,” she tells Guitar World. “It’s got a slight hollow body, so it’s a really warm jazz tone. I spent seven hours in the guitar shop that day before I bought it to make sure it was the right guitar.”
Elsewhere in the same interview, Delilah credits a jazz giant as her inspiration for her fingerstyle technique.
"The guitarist I actually used to reference as a kid for not using a pick was Wes Montgomery, because he used his thumb a lot, and I used to use my thumb more than I do now.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I think the only thing it feels like it holds me back from is occasional speed,” she discloses. “But at this time, I feel like I get a lot more feeling when I play with my fingers as well.”
Speaking of Montgomery, there's another fast-rising guitarist who named him as one of the players who shaped his core sound...
For more from Delilah, plus new interviews with Mark Knopfler and Tim Pierce, pick up your own copy of issue 594 of Guitar World at Magazines Direct.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.