6 essential Black Friday sales for guitar players that are already live

It’s that most wonderful time of the year when your favorite gear has the potential to receive an almighty discount, but how are this year's Black Friday guitar deals really shaping up? With most retailers going early this year with their sales, and so much noise on the web surrounding the biggest sales event of the year, we’ve engaged our noise gate and hand-picked the best sales online right now, so you can tick some items off your gear wishlist for less.

We’ve seen nearly all of the major instrument retailers in both the US and the UK go live with their official sales already, so there are plenty of great deals out there whether you’re after a new electric guitar for your collection or you just want to top up your stockpile of acoustic guitar strings . We’ve picked out our top six sales right here for you...

Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale: Up to 75% off

Black Friday is officially here, and Sweetwater is currently offering some incredible deals on guitars, pedals, amps, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on Fender, Gibson, PRS, Epiphone, and pretty much anyone else you can think of until November 26 with reductions of up to 75% off. Yep, you read that number right. We're also rounding-up all our favorite Sweetwater Black Friday deals on our dedicated page.

Fender Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off

From the Fender Aerodyne to the Squier Classic Vibe, there is something for everyone in this epic Black Friday sale – in fact, it may be one of the best sales online right now for guitar players. In addition to guitars there are also loads of savings to be made on pedals, merch and accessories. We have loads more hand-picked Black Friday Fender deals right here.

Guitar Center Black Friday Sale: Up to 40% off

From guitars to PA systems, pianos to recording gear, there's something for every type of musician in Guitar Center's epic Black Friday sale. Guitar Center has stated that these are the "best deals of the year", with more being added all the time, so if you're on the fence about purchasing a new piece of music gear, then now is the time – the deals won't get any better than this! Check out our Guitar Center Black Friday deal top picks.

Positive Grid Black Friday: $70 off Spark, 60% off BIAS

Everyone's favorite Spark smart and desktop amps have got some serious discounts over at the official Positive Grid website, including the Spark Mini and new Spark Go. Bag yourself up to $70 off amps and 60% off BIAS software, but only while supplies last. Explore our favorite Positive Grid Black Friday deals here.

Plugin Boutique Black Friday: Plugins from just $5

With more and more guitarists opting to record from home, Black Friday is a great chance to pick up bargain software that will improve the sound of your mix. Plugin Boutique has pretty much every plugin you'll ever need, and some of them are as cheap as just $5 in their Black Friday sale, and pretty much every software company on the planet is getting involved. Best of all, plugins are instant delivery, so you don't need to wait to get started using your purchases.