Sweetwater Black Friday deals 2020: The guitar sale you don't want to miss

The Sweetwater Black Friday sale is one of the retailer’s biggest shopping events of the year, and without question one of the places to head to for killer Black Friday guitar deals, as well as savings on effects, bass guitars, recording gear and a ton of accessories. Judging by the discounts Sweetwater has been dropping lately, we’re hopeful that 2020 will be a bumper year for truly unmissable Sweetwater Black Friday deals.

Don’t worry about having to trawl through them all either, as we’ll be curating the hottest offers here. But ahead of the Sweetwater Black Friday 2020 event officially kicking off, we’ve already begun rounding up the best early Sweetwater Black Friday deals. These include the retailer’s Beat The Rush sale, which has slashed the prices on hundreds of items, including some of the best electric guitars for a range of budgets, plus the best acoustic guitars for beginners and much more.

These early savings come ahead of November’s official Sweetwater Black Friday deals, and could save you money on any early Christmas presents you’re picking up. Guitar strings are brilliant stocking fillers for guitarists, and we’ve already seen many of the brands featured in our best electric guitar strings buyer’s guide, and acoustic guitars strings, on sale at Sweetwater.

The retailer has even discounted a range of recording software; perfect for those of you who are ready to start recording your own music. Seriously, with discounts this juicy already being fired out, we can’t wait to see what the actual Sweetwater Black Friday deals are like.

Gifts for guitarists: Holiday gifting made easy

For those of you now wondering if you should shop the current sale or hang on for Sweetwater Black Friday, it all depends on what you need, how urgently you need it, and who you’re buying for. If you need to buy now, here are the offers to jump on…

Early Sweetwater Black Friday deals to shop now

If you need new gear asap but have a smaller budget, Sweetwater has you covered with its current crop of deals. Most of these can be found in the Sweetwater Deal Zone, while more time-limited offers are popping up thanks to the newly launched Beat the Rush sale. So if you’re desperate for new or replacement gear, you may find what you’re looking for ahead of the dedicated Sweetwater Black Friday deals start rolling in.

There are discounts across all major instrument categories, whether you’re plugged in or going acoustic, and whether you’re actually playing or recording. Let’s take a look at these sales now…

Shop the early Sweetwater Black Friday electric sale

There are over 500 electric guitars and accessories on sale ahead of the Sweetwater Black Friday sale. For a limited time only, you can save $700 on a D'Angelico Excel DC (now $999.99), or make savings on Fender, PRS, Gibson, Line 6 and more.View Deal

View all the pre-Sweetwater Black Friday acoustic deals

Head to the Sweetwater DealZone right now and you'll find tempting price drops on nearly 200 acoustic instruments, including six-strings, ukuleles, mandolins and stunning resonator guitars. Gibson, Fender, Ibanez, D'Angelico and more are currently on sale.View Deal

View all software deals ahead of Sweetwater Black Friday

Right now you can save hundreds of dollars across top software brands, including Ableton, Izotope, IK Multimedia and plenty others. So whether you're looking for virtual amps, drum samples and keys, or you want new DAW software, there are savings to jump on here.View Deal

Save on live sound and lighting gear at the Sweetwater sale

Sweetwater has slashed prices across a range of PA systems, mixers, portable racks, lighting rigs and wireless systems. We know live music isn't really a thing right now, but once it is again, you could have a new rig for way less with these deals. View Deal

What is Black Friday and when does Sweetwater Black Friday 2020 start?

There are two origins of the term Black Friday: one relates to a huge stock market crash, and the other refers to the day after Thanksgiving in America, and that’s the one we’re referring to here. Black Friday 2020 takes place on Friday 27th November, and is the day when thousands of retailers will launch their Black Friday sales.

Sweetwater Black Friday 2020 is rich pickings for guitarists, as potentially thousands of products will be discounted. Black Friday is also a win-win for retailers and shoppers, as retailers get to shift a lot of products in a short space of time, and you get Christmas gifts and the gear you need at a discounted price. Some of the Sweetwater Black Friday deals will have huge discounts, while others will offer more modest savings.

Amazon, of course, is a major player in both the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and while it’s a place to stock up on cheap headphones and smart speakers, for musical instruments we recommend heading to dedicated retailer sales, such as Sweetwater Black Friday 2020. However, if you do need some new cans, see below.

Shop the early Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Shop all the pre-Amazon Black Friday audio deals

What is Cyber Monday and when does Sweetwater Cyber Monday 2020 start?

Cyber Monday is the Monday directly following Black Friday, and so bookends a long weekend of deals and sales shopping. Some retailers hold back a killer deal or two for Cyber Monday, but the majority go live for Black Friday and simply carry on through Cyber Monday. We expect this to be the case for the Sweetwater Cyber Monday event.

When Cyber Monday was originally devised it was a way to celebrate online sales only, rather than online and bricks and mortar shop sales. However, as more and more retailers have a revolving cast of sales throughout the year, you could argue that every day is Cyber Monday. The difference is the quality of the deals - Cyber Monday, like Black Friday, attracts the big-ticket discounts that you only see around the holidays.

As a reminder, we’ll be updating this article with all the early Sweetwater Black Friday deals, but we fully expect the majority of offers to land on Friday 27 November.

(Image credit: Getty/South_agency)

Sweetwater Black Friday deals 2020: What to expect

We’ve been covering the Sweetwater Black Friday sale for a while now, so we know from past experience that this is one musical retailer you can rely on for really good discounts. Sweetwater has a clear, no-fuss returns policy too, which should help you feel more confident when it comes to buying gear online, whether you’re after the best budget guitar amps or the best pedalboard to get your effects in order.

Based on what we have seen from previous Sweetwater Black Friday deals, there will be savings on acoustics and electrics, plus amps, strings and a range of guitar pedals like looper pedals and distortion pedals. There may well be discounts on the basics too, such as guitar cables and various guitar straps.

Rest assured that we’ll be rounding up the biggest discounts here, as well as the Sweetwater Black Friday sale offers that, while not monstrously huge, are still worth buying because of the immense quality of the product involved.

How to find the best Sweetwater Black Friday deals

As we’ll be doing all the legwork of trawling the Sweetwater Black Friday sale during the event itself and across Cyber Monday, all you need to do is bookmark this page and take a look at the killer deals we’re curating for you.

We can spot a worthy deal a mile-off, and know which ones aren’t worth snapping up, so if you haven’t shopped a Black Friday sale before, stick with us and we’ll make it easy. After all, some of these Sweetwater Black Friday deals will be time-limited, and the last thing we want is for you to panic, buy something because it’s a good price, then you figure out later that it isn’t right for you. That’s a waste of your time, right?

For an easier life, keep your eyes peeled on this page, and read our advice below on how to prepare yourself for a big event like the Sweetwater Black Friday sale so that you’re getting what you want and need with ease.

(Image credit: Getty/South_agency)

How to prepare for the Sweetwater Black Friday sale 2020

Our biggest tip here is to have a think in advance of what you want or need to buy, whether you're buying for someone else or stocking up on new gear for yourself. The Sweetwater Black Friday sale is a giant affair, so don't get lost among the rat run of deals when all you want is a brilliant new amp for metal riffage.

Once you've made that list, it's time to do your research to find out what are the top brands and products within that area. Feel free to use our expert buyer's guides for your research, as we are constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kit and updating our buyer's guides. We've highlighted some of the most popular guides below, as well as the place where you can find all of our current buyer's guides.

Lastly, check the RRP of the product you're hoping to find a Sweetwater Black Friday deal on to ensure that you are getting a good discount. Sweetwater is a trusted retailer so you're in safe hands here.

Sweetwater Black Friday deals: what we saw in 2019

IK Multimedia AmpliTube MAX: $499 $249 at Sweetwater

This comprehensive suite of guitar amps and effects was half-price at Sweetwater, and made it perhaps the best guitar plugin deal of last year's Sweetwater Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.View Deal

Positive Grid Bias Elite plugin bundle: now only $159

An all-in-one amp modeling software solution. With 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 guitars and tons more, this was another of the best value deals we saw during last year's Sweetwater Black Friday.View Deal

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: $249 $199 at Sweetwater

The best guitar wireless system you can buy got even better last year thanks to this tasty discount thanks to all those Sweetwater Black Friday deals. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal

20% off Walrus Audio pedals & power supplies at Sweetwater

Absolutely everything Walrus Audio currently produces was on sale during last year's Sweetwater Black Friday sale, including the EB-10 Preamp/EQ/Boost and Slo multi-texture reverb, as well as the Phoenix and Aetos power supplies.View Deal

Free backpack worth $169 with Line 6 Helix LT at Sweetwater

When looking for a multi-effects unit for your guitar that is super-programmable, so easy to use that the manual is almost superfluous, and with over 200 cab sim, amp models and effects on hand, the Helix LT is a no-brainer. But with a free backpack? Well, if you didn't buy this deal, you missed out.View Deal

MXR EVH 5150 Katakana Overdrive: $70 off at Sweetwater

This limited-edition drive pedal has been given a limited edition Japanese makeover, but inside the enclosure you'll find the Blue Channel of Eddie's signature 5150 III head. It's one of the best overdrives on the market and could have been yours for $129.99 among the Sweetwater Black Friday deals.View Deal

Get $500 off the Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb

This powerhouse of an amp is loaded with tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, and comes with Supro's trademark blue rhino hide tolex, for classic looks and a classic sound.View Deal

Way Huge Conquistador: $149 $79 at Sweetwater

This neat take on distortion adds a velcro fuzz-like texture courtesy of an onboard gate; it’s a fierce, aggressive box for any guitarist who seeks to stand out from the distorted crowd.View Deal

Save 15% on J. Rockett effects and power supplies

J. Rockett was offering the biggest selection of all the brands, with prices that ranged from $67.15 for the Audio Design power distributor up to $211.65 for the Tim Pierce signature overdrive.View Deal

Save 15% on a range of Matthews Effects

There were five Matthews pedals up for grabs in the last Sweetwater Black Friday sale, including the Astronomer V2 Celestial reverb, Whaler V2 Fuzz and Chemist V2 Atomic Modulator.View Deal

Save 15% on Bogner effects

Bognor pedals don't come cheap, but if you've had your eye on one, you could have struck a big discount in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale on these drive, fuzz and compressor pedals.View Deal

Get 15% off select Wampler effects

This was your chance to make savings on everything from the Tumnus Transparent overdrive to the Faux Tape Echo V2 delay.View Deal

Save 15% on Friedman pedals and more

It wasn't just Friedman pedals lining up for discount in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale, you could have also picked up cut-price pedalboard power supplies, cab simulators and more.View Deal

Save $34.50 on the Diezel VH4

You want distortion? You got it! Get wide ranging controls for gain, treble, middle and bass, plus presence, deep and master controls to help you shape the low-end and mid-range bite.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

Last year you didn't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 would have scored you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 would have got you a killer kill switch.View Deal

Save 15% on Keeley pedals

Robert Keeley's handcrafted American pedals are widely regarded, so any opportunity to get money off a D&M Drive, a Dark Side Workstation or any of the other pedalboard powerhouses featured is a good Sweetwater Black Friday deal.View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219

This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; now $219

Like the aged natural finish Caballero Artist, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow Performer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219

The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139

The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish. In the last round of Sweetwater Black Friday deals, this was a bargain.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S - Vintage Sunburst; was $169, now $139

Like the natural finish version, the vintage sunburst DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal

DigiTech Trio+: was $329, now $249

You don’t need a band with DigiTech’s ingenious Trio+, which automatically generates bass and drum backing to your chord progressions - and it’s got a built-in looper to boot.View Deal

DigiTech FreqOut: was $179, now $109

One of the most innovative effects pedals of the past decade, the FreqOut is the convincing way to get guitar feedback sounds from any rig at any volume.View Deal

DigiTech Drop: was $173, now $159

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones.View Deal

Save $350 on the ESP Bill Kelliher’s BK-600 signature guitar

This was selling for just $799 at Sweetwater. Kelliher's signature guitar - complete with a pair of Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor humbuckers - is designed to be played hard and heavy.View Deal

SOLD OUT

Vox AC15 hand-wired tube amp: $600 off at Sweetwater

If you were lucky last year, you could have nabbed this AC15HW1G12C combo for almost half-price in the Sweetwater Black Friday deals. Famous for its boutique vintage flair and rich sense of history, this tonesome Vox combo won't hang around for long.View Deal