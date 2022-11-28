Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals 2022: get huge savings on the Spark, Spark Mini, Riff, BIAS and more

The Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals are now live! The practice amp revolutionaries have unleashed some of the best prices we've seen all year on Spark amps and BIAS software (opens in new tab). If you've been considering picking up the smart amp then now's the time because these deals have only got a few hours left to run - so don't sleep on them.

The best deal in the sale? For us, it's $50 off the awesomely portable Spark Mini amp (opens in new tab), but there's also a huge 35% off Spark amp bundles and a whopping 60% off BIAS software (opens in new tab).

The Positive Grid Spark has turned the competitive practice amp market on its head. From the original model to the new Spark Mini, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps since their release. We too love this hi-tech, clever little amp, but we love it even more when there's a sizeable discount on offer.

The Positive Grid Spark is equipped with 33 amp models and 43 FX ranging from utilities such as noise gates and EQ through overdrives, modulation, delay, and reverb. What's more, you have access to thousands of preset tones via the Spark smart app. There's Bluetooth and USB on board, so jamming to your favorite music, hooking up wirelessly to the Spark app, or connecting to your computer for recording is made easy.

But some of the most incredible functions lie in the Sparks intelligent feature. Smart Jam learns your playing style and automatically generates authentic bass and drum backing tracks for you to play over the top of. Meanwhile, the Auto Chords feature works with the Spark app to analyze any song you care to play through it, at which point it'll figure out the chords for you, allowing you to sit in with your favorite recordings with ease.

As well as tasty discounts on the Spark amp, home recording aficionados can also treat themselves to a slew of new software and hardware with a whopping 60% off Bias FX 2 and Bias Amp 2 (opens in new tab), as well as $80 off the ultra user-friendly Positive Grid Riff (opens in new tab) recording interface.

The best place to find Cyber Monday Positive Grid discounts is the PG site itself (opens in new tab), as well as Positive Grid’s Amazon store (opens in new tab). The Cyber Monday Positive Grid sale is now officially live, and you can find quick links to popular products below.

Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals: Deals highlights

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark Mini: $50 off with PGBF10 (opens in new tab)

The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format - and right now you can save $50 with code PGBF10.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark: $90 off with PGBF10 (opens in new tab)

With thousands of tones on tap, wireless Bluetooth and fast USB connectivity, plus intelligent functions such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder the Spark is the best-selling practice amp on the planet. This offer will save you a whopping $90, plus you got a free padded gig bag (usually $60).

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Riff: Was $179 , now $59 (opens in new tab)

Calling all guitarists, here's an epic deal for you! Positive Grid has slashed an incredible $120 off the Riff interface, bringing the price down to only $59 this Black Friday!

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: was $99 , now $39.60 (opens in new tab)

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there and right now you can save a massive $59.40!

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS Pedal: $99 , now $39.60 (opens in new tab)

Create the pedal of your dreams for only $40 with this killer deal from Positive Grid. With BIAS Pedal, you can create your own distortion, delay or modulation stompbox, with full control even down to its circuitry.

(opens in new tab) BIAS Essential bundle: $449 , now $179.60 (opens in new tab)

If you want to keep your budget at $180 you can still get a cracking deal. With a total value of $449, you get everything in the Complete Bundle here, except for the BIAS Pedal models. Plus, you’re still saving half the normal price with a $270 discount!

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition: $339 , now $136 (opens in new tab)

BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition turns things up a notch with FX 2 Elite, but it’s also bundled with the Metal Signature Pack which includes amp and pedal models from Ola Englund, Jeff Loomis, and Keith Merrow. You'll also get the BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay, and modulation effects. Get heavy at half-price!

Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals: When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2022 will land on Monday 28 November. The deals won't be restricted to those four days, though. Previous experience tells us that some of the best Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals will emerge well in advance of the event - so keep checking this page to see what epic offers we uncover - and extend into the week after.

Where can I find Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals?

Positive Grid primarily sells direct, so most of the best offers will be live right there on the Positive Grid site (opens in new tab).

They also have store on Amazon (opens in new tab) where we’ve seen great deals in the past. It’s unlikely Amazon will outstrip Positive Grid in terms of the calibre of deals, but it’s always worth checking both before you commit.

Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals: what to expect

We’ve definitely heard rumblings from the Positive Grid camp that there will be discounts doing the rounds for Cyber Monday. What they will be and when they will land is still a mystery, so keep your eyes on this page for the latest news.

We’d put our money on savings being applied to the original Spark amp and Spark Pearl, the Spark Mini and the Riff interface. We’re hoping to see money off the Spark Control wireless foot controller, too.

And of course, it’s almost guaranteed you will be able to save on Positive Grid’s awesome BIAS software. Maybe even the new Omnyss collection (opens in new tab).

Quick word of warning: we often see deals applied to strictly limited numbers of units. In the past Positive Grid has published the number of units available at a certain discount so it’s easy to see how long you have left before they run out. Usually once the units at the biggest discount are gone, they will release more at a smaller discount – you’ll kick yourself if you don’t bag the very best discount, so you’ll need to act fast to secure the premium savings.

Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals: how to prepare

Our biggest tip to get ready for the best Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals is to get your research done super early. Work out what you need, not just what you want, and get your wishlist together asap. Make a note of prices as early as possible so you know if a deal is really as good as it suggests when it drops into your inbox or appears on your social media feeds.

To help you create your dream shopping list, take some time out to explore our expert buying guides and product reviews. We've listed a few key ones below:

Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals: Last year's top deals

Here's a flavor of last year's most epic Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals to give you an idea of what to expect in 2022.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark + bag: $299 , now $224

With thousands of tones on tap, wireless Bluetooth and fast USB connectivity, plus intelligent functions such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder the Spark is the best-selling practice amp on the planet. This offer saved you $75 in cash on the normal price, plus you got a free padded gig bag (usually $60) and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark Pearl + bag: save $60

The Spark Pearl has the same game-changing functionality as the standard Spark, but to celebrate Positive Grid’s 10th anniversary it's been given a white tolex make-over. With this deal you’ll also got the same Spark Traveller gig bag (normally $60) and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark bundles: up to 40% off

Positive Grid’s Spark bundle deals allow you to add some extras to your Spark or Spark Pearl for an even greater saving – up to 40%. Last year you could receive the Spark Traveller gig bag for free, plus you add the Spark Hendrix pack and either Sennheiser HD200 Pro headphones, or Sennheiser IE40 Pro in-ear monitors.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: $299 , now $179

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there, and with versions available at different price points, there was something for everyone here. You could choose Elite, Pro or Standard when you added it to your basket.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite: $299 , now $179

BIAS Amp 2 gives you complete freedom over your amp's design, and with this deal, you could get 40% off the Elite, Pro and Standard tiers.